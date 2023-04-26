Bob Odenkirk To Appear In The Bear Season 2

Bob Odenkirk will forever be linked to the indelible performance he gave as the loveable, hilarious, but morally bankrupt attorney Saul Goodman. Saul, whose real name is Jimmy McGill, was a corrupt businessman and con artist who first appeared in the Emmy award-winning "Breaking Bad" and later in the spin-off "Better Call Saul." And now the actor is joining the cast of the critical hit "The Bear."

According to an exclusive from Variety, sources report that Odenkirk will appear in Season 2 of the Hulu dramedy that stars Jeremy Allen White in the lead role of fine-dining chef turned sandwich shop runner Carmy Berzatto. Ayo Edebri also returns for another go-round as sous chef Sydney Adamu, but Odenkirk is slated to be joining the series in a guest-star capacity.

Whether Saul was asking Walter White (Bryan Cranston) to stuff a dollar bill in his pocket to make their business official or convincing a woman he was Kevin Costner, Saul's hijinks always came to life thanks to the next-level acting chops of Odenkirk. So, it'll be interesting to see what kind of character the actor will play on "The Bear," and what direction he is allowed to take it.