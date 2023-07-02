Paradox: Deadpool 3's Rumored New Character Has An Intriguing She-Hulk Connection

At long last, fans are primed to see Deadpool enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his newest movie, "Deadpool 3." While much of the film is being kept under wraps, we have gotten a few new little tidbits; one is that we can expect the third installment of the franchise to be Rated-R, despite being a Disney/Marvel production. And two is the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, finally sharing the screen with Ryan Reynolds. Thanks to Twitter user @CanWeGetSomeToast, we have a leak that may show Mr. Paradox's introduction and his connection to She-Hulk in the comics as he sat as the judge on the bench for her time trial in She-Hulk Vol 2 #3, "The Time of Her Life."

In the tweet, @CanWeGetSomeToast writes, "My source on the set of #Deadpool3 has confirmed with me that Matthew Macfadyen will be playing a character named Paradox. He's an agent working for the TVA." Of course, we'll have to wait for more information before we know for sure what this means, but it does give us an idea of what could be going on with the storyline in "Deadpool 3."

Macfadyen is known for his television roles as Tom Wambsgams in "Succession" and as Detective Inspector Edmund Reid in "Ripper Street." His film credits include the role of Oblonsky in 2012's "Anna Karenina," Athos in 2011's "The Three Musketeers," and the Sheriff of Nottingham opposite Russell Crowe's titular character in "Robin Hood" in 2010. While he is definitely the right kind of actor for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there may be more than meets the eye with his character.