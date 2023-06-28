Secret Invasion: Episode 2's Twist Changes One Of Fury's Most Pivotal MCU Scenes

More details about Nick Fury's marriage are bound to materialize in the coming weeks. We don't even know how long they've been together, but they've obviously known each other for a while. In a flashback sequence for "Promises," a Skrull named Varra, who has the same voice as Priscilla, introduces Fury to a young Gravik (Lucas Persaud), who would go on to lead the Skrull rebellion. Those flashbacks take place in 1997, so regardless of when they became romantically involved, they've known each other a long time.

We also don't know if Priscilla turned to dust after Thanos' snap or if she stuck around for those five years. If she remained while Fury was blipped away, it's possible he feels guilt over being gone all that time. While Fury's been on S.A.B.E.R. for a significant portion of time, it's possible he did that to distract himself from his ultimate failure. He wanted to form the Avengers to protect the world from threats like Thanos, but he couldn't protect humanity when the time came.

Nick Fury has always been full of surprises, hiding his true self from anyone who could get close. Fury having a wife this entire time certainly wouldn't be out of character for him, and hopefully, Priscilla gets a lot more to do in the rest of "Secret Invasion."