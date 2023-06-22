The Bear: Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Bromance With Jon Bernthal Led To His Mikey Casting

On FX's "The Bear," Michael Berzatto is a near-mythical character. Mikey's death by suicide precedes the events of the acclaimed drama, and his absence casts a devastating pall over Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Natalie (Abby Elliott), and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). Jon Bernthal's Season 1 appearances as Mikey are brief yet potent, and a longer performance from Bernthal in a Season 2 episode of "The Bear" provides an emotional wallop as the series peels back Mikey's demons even further.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Ebon Moss-Bachrach revealed that he helped cast his buddy Bernthal in "The Bear." Initially, however, Moss-Bachrach thought the part shouldn't be cast at all.

"They were trying to cast that role Michael for a while. And they asked us, 'Does anyone have any ideas?' And they asked me and I was like, 'I don't think we should ever see him.' Because when you talk about somebody, and hype them up so much, it's always a letdown."

Despite his stance, a lightbulb eventually went off when he considered Bernthal, his former co-star on Netflix's Marvel series "The Punisher." "And then it did occur to me one day, and I was like, 'Well, I do think Jon is such a, I don't know, like, charismatic and hilarious, dude that, I was like, 'He actually would be really great.'"