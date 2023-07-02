NCIS Didn't Die After Season 7 Like Rocky Carroll Thought - Now He Realizes Why

Its longevity is talked about less than a primetime icon like "The Simpsons," but CBS' hit military procedural "NCIS" may be eyeing a similarly lengthy run. The series did, after all, recently wrap up its 20th season on the air — and CBS bosses have already confirmed a 21st is in the works. Given the way fans continue to respond to the show even after the departure of longtime frontman Mark Harmon, the network will likely keep the renewals coming for the foreseeable future.

It seems there's no one in the "NCIS" cast more surprised by this fact than series star Rocky Carroll, who has portrayed unit director Leon Vance since Season 5. In fact, the actor admitted during a recent interview with KCAL News that he fully expected the series to end not long after he joined the cast. "I literally said to myself, '... If it goes seven seasons, at least I got like two seasons out of it,'" Carroll said. "And that was 15 years ago."

The actor would go on to posit that the surprising longevity of procedural dramas like "NCIS" may be explained in the way classic Westerns used to populate the network landscape. "Back in the early days of television, in the '60s, and the '70s, every network had Westerns," he said, naming the likes of "Gunsmoke" and "Bonanza" as proof, before alluding to the idea that networks tend to run with what works as long as they can.