Rocky Carroll On What It Takes To Direct An Episode Of NCIS - Exclusive Interview

You mentioned the longevity of the show, and we're just a few episodes away from the 450th overall episode, which you've been on a majority of. What does playing Vance mean to you?

That's a big question. It has been a crowning moment for me as an actor. First of all, to work in Hollywood, to work in television, and have any type of job security for five years is incredible. To have it for 15 or 20 years is insane. Playing this character, for me as an actor, it allowed me to grow and learn. To learn the language of directing, to branch out, and at this stage in my life to do something that now challenges me in a different way — I'm still learning the language of directing. I've got a long way to go. I don't feel nearly as confident about myself as a director as I do as an actor because it's my second language. I'm still learning, and playing Vance gave me that opportunity to do it.

Playing the character ... when you worked for so long and you're in your own bubble for so long, it sometimes takes somebody from the outside to point out certain things. When Wilmer came on the show, he said, "To see you playing this character, you being the director of this agency, maybe you don't realize it, but you broke the color barrier on this show." As far as being a character in a leadership position, especially in the world that we live in now where there's so much emphasis on inclusion and diversity, I'm happy to say that [the show] and the network have been doing that for a very long time.

Is there something about Vance that fans would be surprised to learn?

We touched on it with the episode when Vance and Agent Parker go to Germany and all hell breaks loose. Vance is still a bit of a romantic, and I'm hoping that we go down that road and address that again. We found out that he had a secret love interest and he was really close to making it official, but what happens in a drama is she got shot. I'm hoping that character resurfaces in his life. That would be a pleasant surprise for the audience.