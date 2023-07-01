Five Nights At Freddy's: Who Is Mike In The FNAF Trailer & Why Is He Important?

Warning: This post contains potential spoilers for "Five Nights at Freddy's"

Hollywood's latest attempt at bringing video games to live-action is Universal and Blumhouse's "Five Nights at Freddy's," and fans aren't holding back after the latest trailer. The movie has a little bit of everything, including horrific animatronics, a mysterious "Steve" (Matthew Lillard), and the live-action debut of Mike (Josh Hutcherson).

From the trailer, we see that Mike is a family man, looking for any job opportunities to provide for his daughter, Abby. He takes a job as a security guard at an abandoned family fun center, expecting an easy paycheck, but stumbles into his own horror story.

Fans of the video game series will immediately recognize Mike Schmidt as the protagonist of "Five Nights at Freddy's." In the first game, players control Mike, the new security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, as he tries to survive multiple nights of constant encounters with the animatronics. Although he makes it out of Fazbear's Pizza alive – he technically gets fired – there's a reason why the animatronics were so determined to kill him, which "Five Nights at Freddy's" could explore in potential sequels.