Fans Aren't Holding Back On The Latest Five Nights At Freddy's Trailer

"Five Nights at Freddy's" has maintained a passionate fanbase since the first game came out in 2014. Not only have the sequels and spin-offs been equally popular, but fans have taken their loyalty to another level, populating the internet with fan art and original songs, including the immensely popular "Join Us for a Bite." Needless to say, fans have been dying to get a live-action "Freddy's" movie, and Blumhouse with Universal has been happy to oblige.

The "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie is set to come out in theaters and on Peacock on October 27. In the months leading up to that release, expect plenty of promo materials that cater directly to the fanbase, including a great new trailer that shows how deadly these pizza restaurant animatronics can be. There's no shortage of social media reactions to pull from, with the vast majority of people being stoked to see this project come to life.

Based on the trailer, it seems like this will be a faithful adaptation to reward long-time fans of the series. Twitter user @jdally123 commented underneath Discussing Film's tweet, "Looks really good actually! I'm impressed." The trailer has even won over people who weren't necessarily fans of the franchise previously, like @creativemechncs, "I'm not even a FNAF fan and I REALLY want to see this!" It's been a long time coming for this movie to happen finally, and so far, it's done right by fans.