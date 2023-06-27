Fans Aren't Holding Back On The Latest Five Nights At Freddy's Trailer
"Five Nights at Freddy's" has maintained a passionate fanbase since the first game came out in 2014. Not only have the sequels and spin-offs been equally popular, but fans have taken their loyalty to another level, populating the internet with fan art and original songs, including the immensely popular "Join Us for a Bite." Needless to say, fans have been dying to get a live-action "Freddy's" movie, and Blumhouse with Universal has been happy to oblige.
The "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie is set to come out in theaters and on Peacock on October 27. In the months leading up to that release, expect plenty of promo materials that cater directly to the fanbase, including a great new trailer that shows how deadly these pizza restaurant animatronics can be. There's no shortage of social media reactions to pull from, with the vast majority of people being stoked to see this project come to life.
Based on the trailer, it seems like this will be a faithful adaptation to reward long-time fans of the series. Twitter user @jdally123 commented underneath Discussing Film's tweet, "Looks really good actually! I'm impressed." The trailer has even won over people who weren't necessarily fans of the franchise previously, like @creativemechncs, "I'm not even a FNAF fan and I REALLY want to see this!" It's been a long time coming for this movie to happen finally, and so far, it's done right by fans.
FNAF fans are stoked to see Matthew Lillard and YouTuber CoryxKenshin
It'd be easy for a studio to try to cash in on a franchise's passionate fanbase, but to Blumhouse's credit, they really seem to be doing something the fans will genuinely appreciate with the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie. For starters, they cast horror icon Matthew Lillard as William Afton, who's integral to the "Freddy's" mythos. He's well-known for playing Stu Macher in the original "Scream," and he introduced Shaggy to a new generation in the live-action "Scooby-Doo" movies. Now, he has another iconic role under his belt, and fans are ecstatic to see him.
For some, Lillard's involvement is enough to justify the price of the ticket alone, with @Infindox writing, "Love how there's a bunch of people who just like Matthew Lillard who are like 'i know nothing about FNAF lore but i will go see it anyway' lmao." Lillard's earned a lot of goodwill over the years, and putting him in the "FNAF" movie is some genius-level casting; as @notaghcst stated, "me only watching the fnaf movie for matthew lillard i'm such a simp for him."
However, Lillard isn't the only recognizable face in the trailer. Josh Hutcherson, who plays Mike Schmidt in the film, has plenty of fans, too, but people are taking note of the brief appearance of YouTuber CoryxKenshin. He plays the taxi driver at the end of the teaser, and his inclusion is a big deal for hardcore "FNAF" fans. He frequently posts videos related to the video games on his channel, so his being cast in the movie is an excellent way to give a little shoutout to the fans who consume every piece of "Freddy's" media possible. Twitter user @buried2x_ was one such person excited to see him there, writing, "Corey cameo we will be watching."
Some fans were upset the trailer seemingly spoiled the ending
There's a lot to enjoy from the "Five Nights at Freddy's" trailer, whether you're familiar with the story or not. However, many people who know the lore seem to think the trailer gave away some of the story's twists. For example, the trailer reveals how the animatronics are possessed by the vengeful souls of children killed at the restaurant years ago. The trailer also includes a scene featuring Springtrap, who's pretty important to the mythos of the series.
This is all information readily known to people who have played the games. Those who aren't as familiar may not pick up on it, but it's enough to have some "FNAF" fans criticizing the trailer ever so gently, like @xnosea, who wrote, "who the hell puts the twist and ending of their movie in the trailer?" The final scene in the trailer, where Abby (Piper Rubio) gets in the taxi with one of the animatronics, also hints at one possible ending for the flick. Twitter user @Sxottlan certainly thinks so: "Does it feel like that little stinger at the end just gave away the ending of the movie?"
There could always be a surprise or two in the finished film that even hardcore fans won't see coming. Regardless if the trailer gave away any critical plot points, people will turn out for this film no matter what when it comes out on October 27.