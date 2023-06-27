Five Nights At Freddy's: Who Is 'Steve' In The FNAF Movie Trailer?

Warning: This post contains potential spoilers for "Five Nights At Freddy's"

Freddy Fazbear and the other hellish animatronics are back to haunt your dreams, this time in movie form. Universal Pictures released the trailer for "Five Nights at Freddy's," including all of the human and animal-like characters at play. While fans aren't holding back on the trailer, players of the games are aware of the horrors coming with the big-screen adaptation, mainly centering on Matthew Lillard's "Steve."

While "Steve" may seem like your typical off-putting man searching for a security guard, that doesn't even begin to scratch the surface of the character's story. "Steve" is simply an alias hiding Lillard's character's true identity: William Afton. While that may not ring a bell to those who haven't played the games, Afton is the primary antagonist for the "Five Nights at Freddy's" series.

William Afton is one of Fazbear Entertainment's co-founders and the original animatronics' creator. Following the death of two of his children at the hands of his creations, Afton devolves into a serial killer, dressing up in an animatronic suit of his own to lure children to their deaths, stuffing them into the animatronics afterward. Afton is directly responsible for the ghosts that possess Freddy and the rest of the gang, and Lillard brings to life a villain that multiple movies can explore.