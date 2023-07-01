The Perfect Find: Why Eric Looks So Familiar

The very same year that Keith Powers made his big theatrical debut, he also landed a guest starring role on yet another very prominent TV series. Indeed, the actor was part of the cast for the very first episode of "The Walking Dead's" first spin-off series "Fear The Walking Dead." In the pilot, Powers portrays Calvin, a friend of major character Nick Clark (Frank Dillane). Calvin is a drug dealer and supplier to Nick, but when he begins to think that his friend might rat him out, he tries to murder him. The plan backfires and Nick kills Calvin in self-defense, prompting the man to become one of the very first reanimated zombies seen in the show.

In an interview with Celebrity Bytes on Splash News TV, Powers explained that he was happy to get a part in the show at all, but in retrospect, he wishes he could have stayed on for longer. "A lot of people love this show. It would have been cool to do two more episodes or something," he said. Nonetheless, he also noted that he loved getting a chance to be a zombie. "It's like Halloween at work, and Halloween is my favorite holiday so it's like, 'What? This is amazing.'"