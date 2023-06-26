Is The Perfect Find Based On A Book, Real-Life, Or Complete Fiction?

Netflix's newest romantic comedy, "The Perfect Find," centers around a scandalous relationship between a 40-year-old beauty journalist named Jenna (Gabrielle Union) and an incredibly young videographer named Eric (Keith Powers). As if the immense age gap between the two lovers wasn't already dramatic enough, things are complicated even further by the fact that Eric is the son of Jenna's boss and workplace rival, Darcy (played by "Suits" star Gina Torres).

"The Perfect Find" is based on the book of the same name by author Tia Williams, and although the film's premise might seem absurd to some, much of the original novel is actually inspired by Williams' real-life relationship and career. "I dated a guy who was much younger. Not so much of an age gap as it is in the book — my age gap was 12, 13 years — but there was a lot there to be mined for fiction," Williams said in an interview for Netflix Tudum. "You're in love, but you're at a totally different place in your life, and what do you do with that? Why were you given this if you can't be together? I wanted to work it out in fiction."

Williams went on to say that Jenna's career as a beauty journalist was also inspired by real life, as she had previously worked as a beauty editor for Essence, Glamour, and Elle before writing "The Perfect Find."