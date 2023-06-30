The Witcher S3E1 Cameo That Proves Geralt Is Tougher Than Ever

Contains spoilers for "The Witcher" Season 3, Episode 1

At the beginning of "The Witcher" Season 3, our protagonist Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) encounters a peculiar, refined mercenary who goes by the name Professor (Sunny Patel). Unfortunately for the bespectacled wannabe assassin, the meeting is as brief as it is violent, as Geralt dispatches the Professor after cutting through his men with the greatest of ease.

The Professor's foray into the world of Netflix's "The Witcher" is so swift that people who aren't familiar with the games might wonder why the character is so elaborately designed. The reason for this is simple: The antagonist's appearance is a massive Easter egg for fans who have played CD Projekt Red's "The Witcher" video game from 2007. The Professor makes multiple appearances in the game, and as players can no doubt attest, he's a far bigger handful for Geralt than his Netflix version proves to be.

The ease with which Cavill's Geralt dispatches an enemy who has given his video game version such trouble is a sign that the Netflix version of the legendary Witcher is at the height of his powers, and could just be the most powerful Geralt we've seen so far.