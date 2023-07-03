New Girl: What Is The Song That Plays During Cece & Schmidt's Wedding?
"New Girl" is a sitcom with plenty of iconic moments throughout its seven seasons, including the creation of the game True American, the always memorable holiday episodes, and Winston Bishop's (Lamorne Morris) larger-than-life pranks. But Cece (Hannah Simone) and Schmidt's (Max Greenfield) wedding in Season 5, Episode 22, "Landing Gear," will forever stand out to fans.
Before Episode 22, Schmidt decided to fly to Cece's mom, Priyanka (Anna George), begging her to come to their wedding in Los Angeles. It's a last-minute decision that finds Schmidt on a plane hours before the wedding. But plans go awry when Schmidt's plane is severely delayed, causing him to join the ceremony via video chat. After a long trip, Schmidt arrives back at the apartment where his friends and Cece are waiting to have an in-person wedding.
The big reveal of the impromptu wedding is a tear-jerker, and the sentimental ballad "Still" by Seinabo Sey adds extra emotional power to the big moment. The song reflects on a couple's growth amid hurdles as they look toward a future full of happiness and love. Fans know that this is something that Cece and Schmidt can definitely relate to amid their several seasons of romance.
While the big moment may be emotional for fans, it was also very emotional for the cast.
Why the New Girl cast was excited for Cece and Schmidt's wedding
Cece and Schmidt first meet in Season 1, Episode 1, "Pilot," when Cece visits Jess amid her breakup with Spencer (Ian Wolterstorff). Schmidt is immediately charmed by Cece and takes off his shirt, but she is not impressed. Their relationship would grow and have its setbacks over the course of the show's first four seasons. That is until Schmidt proposes in Season 4, Episode 22, "Clean Break." Entering this next chapter of their relationship was a welcomed change for both Max Greenfield and Hannah Simone.
Greenfield told USA Today that the ceremony left the entire "New Girl" cast in tears. "Everyone was crying, because now we don't have to talk about the wedding anymore. ... As actors, you want to get to do different stories and move on to different things," he said, noting that they and the writers realized the magic of Cece and Schmidt's relationship during the first season. Simone told Entertainment Tonight that she was so excited to see these characters enter a chapter where they have figured out where their relationship truly stands. "They love each other and they're taking on the world and it's just super funny," she said.
While "New Girl" features plenty of couples, Simone told BUILD Series the reason that Cece and Schmidt's relationship sticks with people is that it's incredibly relatable, applauding creator Elizabeth Meriwether for bringing this honest relationship to the show. "Cece and Schmidt made mistakes, which in a comedy maybe people don't lead into as much, but they made real mistakes and they had to really heal from that," she said.