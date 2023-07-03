New Girl: What Is The Song That Plays During Cece & Schmidt's Wedding?

"New Girl" is a sitcom with plenty of iconic moments throughout its seven seasons, including the creation of the game True American, the always memorable holiday episodes, and Winston Bishop's (Lamorne Morris) larger-than-life pranks. But Cece (Hannah Simone) and Schmidt's (Max Greenfield) wedding in Season 5, Episode 22, "Landing Gear," will forever stand out to fans.

Before Episode 22, Schmidt decided to fly to Cece's mom, Priyanka (Anna George), begging her to come to their wedding in Los Angeles. It's a last-minute decision that finds Schmidt on a plane hours before the wedding. But plans go awry when Schmidt's plane is severely delayed, causing him to join the ceremony via video chat. After a long trip, Schmidt arrives back at the apartment where his friends and Cece are waiting to have an in-person wedding.

The big reveal of the impromptu wedding is a tear-jerker, and the sentimental ballad "Still" by Seinabo Sey adds extra emotional power to the big moment. The song reflects on a couple's growth amid hurdles as they look toward a future full of happiness and love. Fans know that this is something that Cece and Schmidt can definitely relate to amid their several seasons of romance.

While the big moment may be emotional for fans, it was also very emotional for the cast.