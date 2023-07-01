Free Guy: Was Ryan Reynolds' Muscly 'Dude' Body Real Or CGI?

As mind-blowing as it was to see Ryan Reynolds' buffed-out bod in "Free Guy," the actor himself did not spend months on end to achieve such a physique. Only the "Deadpool" star's face and voice were used, while the character was performed physically by athlete and actor Aaron W. Reed. Towards the end of the film, Guy (Reynolds) goes up against a significantly stronger version of himself named Dude (Reed) as a final antagonist sent out by Antwan Hovachelik (Taika Waititi). It's a tough fight, but Guy manages to overcome his opponent by lending him his special glasses.

Standing at an impressive 6 foot 7 inches, Reed's career in the athletic world is unsurprisingly impressive. After overcoming struggles with leukemia as a child, Reed would get into professional bodybuilding at age 19 before getting into the WWE at age 29. He later went on to author the fitness nutrition book "The Supernatural Lifestyle" in 2015. Since 2019, Reed has had a handful of performances, including episodes of "Jane the Virgin" and "NCIS: Los Angeles."

While working on "Free Guy," Reed had a fun time with the stunt team, saying in a 2021 interview with Bodybuilding, "Working with the stunt guys was so fun. Those guys are my speed because they're always wrestling and messing around. Whenever we had down time, I'd ask them to show me cool stuff." In addition to working on the Oscar-nominated film, Reed and Reynolds teamed up on another "Free Guy"–related piece of content that's worth checking out.