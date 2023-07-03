GI Joe: The Real Life History Behind The Franchise's Iconic Name

If you are a certain age, you remember the late '80s "G.I. Joe" craze thanks to the animated television series and the iconic action figures. If you are too young to remember your parents avoiding the Walmart toy aisle to keep you from getting lost in the action figures, then you likely remember the films from 2009 and 2013 that featured Channing Tatum, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Christopher Eccleston, Rachel Nichols, Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis, and even Dennis Quaid and Brendan Fraser. But do you know how the franchise creators landed on the name "G.I. Joe"?

According to legend (as recorded by Popular Mechanics), the original creation of the action figure needed a great name and a marketing campaign that would convince boys that they weren't playing with a doll that was the male version of Barbie but was something entirely different. What they landed on was inspired by the film "Story of G.I. Joe," a 1945 flick starring Robert Mitchum and Burgess Meredith following Pulitzer Prize-winning war correspondent Ernie Pyle (Meredith). Of course, an Academy Award-nominated film starring a western legend is a great way to capitalize on the name and engage customers.

The military-inspired action figures went on to inspire not only a much wider collection of available toys but comics, television, movies, and even novels by famed author R.L. Stine. Sixty years later, the popular franchise is primed to make a comeback now that they have appeared to set up a crossover with the massively popular "Transformers" franchise.