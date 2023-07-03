Why Was Jeremy Piven Canceled And Is He Really Making A Comeback?

Warning: Contains descriptions of sexual assault

Comedian and "Entourage" star Jeremy Piven had built a solid resume of film, television, and voiceover appearances even before landing that breakout role in 2004. His next series, "Mr. Selfridge," aired from 2013 until 2016, and Piven's star appeared to be at its crest.

But a series of allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against Piven surfaced throughout 2017 and 2018, derailing his entertainment career. That appears to have been a temporary setback, however, as he currently stars in the basketball biopic "Sweetwater," which was released in theaters in April and is now streaming on multiple outlets. The movie is about Nat Clifton, who was the first Black player to sign a contract with an NBA team, making his debut with the New York Knicks in 1950. Piven plays Joe Lapchick, who coached the Knicks when Clifton made his historic entry into the league.

Several women have made public accusations against Piven, although he has denied all of their claims. But despite the allegations, Piven's career appears to be back on track. Aside from "Sweetwater," he has four other projects in various stages of production listed on his IMDb page. One of them is another basketball-themed production, "All-Star Weekend," and will star Piven alongside director Jamie Foxx.

