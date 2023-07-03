Despicable Me 3: Steve Carell Helped Create Gru's Brother Dru More Than Fans Realize

Aside from the evil schemes, colorful side characters, and those unavoidable Minions, the "Despicable Me" franchise is all about family. Throughout the series, fans have seen the once-villainous Felonius Gru (Steve Carell) expand his family unit little by little. He's an adoptive father of three daughters, the husband of Lucy Wilde (Kristen Wiig), and, as the Easter egg-filled "Despicable Me 3" revealed, a twin brother. His sibling Dru Gru (Carell) is a supervillain in his own right, and much of what "Despicable Me 3" fans see from him in the film actually comes directly from Carell himself.

"Despicable Me 3" co-director Kyla Balda shared during a chat with Deadline that much of Dru's dialogue was cleverly improvised by Carell on the day. "We wanted to play something that had a lot of contrast to Gru. Where Gru is curmudgeonly and kind of gruff, Dru would be more sunshine-y and happy and more bombastic," he said, explaining that Carell's improv made this contrast between Dru and Gru even more apparent. Balda adds that Carell has also been instrumental in crafting the characterizations of both Dru and Gru behind the scenes, highlighting his commitment to these characters.

Thankfully, "Despicable Me 3" became a reality when it did. Had it been in progress in 2023, the current Writers Guild of America strike would've made it impossible for improv to take place (see "Deadpool 3" being barred from using lead Ryan Reynolds' improv talents). Hopefully, improv in animation will return once the WGA strike is concluded and the members' demands are met, thus keeping up a creative tradition in the voice acting world.