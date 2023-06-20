Come On Barbie, Let's Go Party - Early Access Screenings Hit Theaters In July
Get ready, Barbies (and no, this time, we're not talking about Nicki Minaj fans). Tickets are on-sale for special preview screenings of "Barbie."
Ticket sites like Fandango started quietly advertising the news today, announcing that the "Barbie Blowout Party: Early Access Screenings" will take place across the country before the movie's official release on July 21, 2023. If you were struggling to make the Sophie's choice between "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's newest epic "Oppenheimer," fret not; you can now just simply see "Barbie" ahead of schedule, and then perhaps see it again on July 21 if you so please.
Fandango, Cinemark, and AMC, among others, are offering early tickets for one of the summer's most hotly anticipated movies, so act fast if you want to see "Barbie" just a few days early. So what can you expect from the "Barbie" movie, whenever you do see it? That's one of the biggest questions for fans excited to see Greta Gerwig's latest film.
The Barbie movie is still shrouded in mystery
A collaboration between Gerwig and her romantic and creative partner, writer-director Noah Baumbach, "Barbie" stars Margot Robbie as the titular doll, whose world starts literally unraveling when she experiences intrusive thoughts, her arched feet go glat, and her overall Barbie magic just stops working. Encouraged by other Barbies, she infiltrates the real world alongside Ken (Ryan Gosling), and according to the full-length trailer, the two end up spending most of their time behind bars for defying social norms they don't understand.
Still, there's a lot of mystery surrounding the overall plot of "Barbie." Is Will Ferrell playing the C.E.O. of a toy company (again)? What role will the Barbies played by actors like Issa Rae and Hari Nef play? Does Ken have a job that isn't just "beach?" (No, probably not.) All these questions will be answered and more when Barbie comes out — but you can discover the movie's mysteries early if you grab tickets to a Barbie Blowout Party.