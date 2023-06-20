Come On Barbie, Let's Go Party - Early Access Screenings Hit Theaters In July

Get ready, Barbies (and no, this time, we're not talking about Nicki Minaj fans). Tickets are on-sale for special preview screenings of "Barbie."

Ticket sites like Fandango started quietly advertising the news today, announcing that the "Barbie Blowout Party: Early Access Screenings" will take place across the country before the movie's official release on July 21, 2023. If you were struggling to make the Sophie's choice between "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's newest epic "Oppenheimer," fret not; you can now just simply see "Barbie" ahead of schedule, and then perhaps see it again on July 21 if you so please.

Fandango, Cinemark, and AMC, among others, are offering early tickets for one of the summer's most hotly anticipated movies, so act fast if you want to see "Barbie" just a few days early. So what can you expect from the "Barbie" movie, whenever you do see it? That's one of the biggest questions for fans excited to see Greta Gerwig's latest film.