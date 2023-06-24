Barbie Star Issa Rae 'Speechless' After Seeing Film, Heaps Praise On Director Greta Gerwig
It's a hit!
"Barbie" star Issa Rae has nothing but positive things to say about the Greta Gerwig-directed flick, which sees the iconic doll, played by Margot Robbie, heading to the real world. What makes the upcoming picture stand out is how audiences can expect dozens of Barbie iterations, showcasing just how diverse the brand is. While Robbie headlines the Warner Bros. joint alongside Ryan Gosling's Ken, fans are intrigued by the countless other versions of Barbies, who each sport unique talents and abilities.
One such Barbie is played by Issa Rae, who rose to prominence after her HBO series "Insecure." Rae is set to grace the silver screen as "President Barbie." While details are slim on her character, Rae candidly told E! News about how it was exciting to take on a character who is being played by a child. "So, to imagine myself as being controlled by a child while being President made things just a lot more fun and nimbler and flexible and ridiculous in a way that I love," Rae teased.
Each new day sees the hype for "Barbie" grow, with viewers from across the globe anticipating to see what meta-hijinks Gerwig has cooked up. While it remains to be seen how the film fares at the box office — especially up against "Oppenheimer," fans have nothing to worry about "Barbie's" reception."It kinda left me speechless," Rae told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's so well done and true to the script, which I thought was brilliant." The star also confirmed that Gerwig has truck the landing, saying it "was amazing to see what Greta was able to accomplish visually."
Greta Gerwig worked with Issa Rae to create President Barbie
Issa Rae, who continues to push boundaries as one of Hollywood's most talented creatives, was extremely excited to join "Barbie," a film that's poised to be one of the summer's biggest. While speaking with Today, Rae recounted how Greta Gerwig, who last directed "Little Women," initially pitched her the idea for "Barbie." Rae was intrigued and asked to read the script — a decision she's glad to have made. "When you read the script, you're like, 'Oh, I get it!' It's very funny, and it's just very specific to her," Rae teased in 2022.
It remains to be seen just how large of a role Rae and the other Barbies have in the upcoming film. One thing is clear: they're all different. Pop sensation Dua Lipa, for example, plays "Mermaid Barbie." As for "Bridgerton" standout Nicola Coughlan? She'll be playing "Diplomat Barbie." When it came to bringing each version of Barbie to life, Gerwig was big on collaborating and working with each actor. Continuing her chat with THR, Rae opened up about how Gerwig expertly guided the star to create her own unique take on "President Barbie" that's wholly different from the other iterations seen on screen. "Everyone had versions of how they wanted their Barbies or Kens to be, and I saw [Greta Gerwig] take those ideas and make them her own in the best possible way," Rae said.
"Barbie" hits cinemas on July 21.