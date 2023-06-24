Barbie Star Issa Rae 'Speechless' After Seeing Film, Heaps Praise On Director Greta Gerwig

It's a hit!

"Barbie" star Issa Rae has nothing but positive things to say about the Greta Gerwig-directed flick, which sees the iconic doll, played by Margot Robbie, heading to the real world. What makes the upcoming picture stand out is how audiences can expect dozens of Barbie iterations, showcasing just how diverse the brand is. While Robbie headlines the Warner Bros. joint alongside Ryan Gosling's Ken, fans are intrigued by the countless other versions of Barbies, who each sport unique talents and abilities.

One such Barbie is played by Issa Rae, who rose to prominence after her HBO series "Insecure." Rae is set to grace the silver screen as "President Barbie." While details are slim on her character, Rae candidly told E! News about how it was exciting to take on a character who is being played by a child. "So, to imagine myself as being controlled by a child while being President made things just a lot more fun and nimbler and flexible and ridiculous in a way that I love," Rae teased.

Each new day sees the hype for "Barbie" grow, with viewers from across the globe anticipating to see what meta-hijinks Gerwig has cooked up. While it remains to be seen how the film fares at the box office — especially up against "Oppenheimer," fans have nothing to worry about "Barbie's" reception."It kinda left me speechless," Rae told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's so well done and true to the script, which I thought was brilliant." The star also confirmed that Gerwig has truck the landing, saying it "was amazing to see what Greta was able to accomplish visually."