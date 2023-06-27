Whatever Happened To DARTdrones After Shark Tank?

Some of the most intriguing businesses to make their way onto "Shark Tank" are the ones that fill a niche many may not have even thought about before. Such was the case with DARTdrones, which was pitched to the Sharks by entrepreneur Abby Speicher in "Shark Tank" Season 8, Episode 18. Speicher's pitch predicated on the idea that many hobbyists purchase and fly drones, but many don't know how to use them and wind up damaging them. In response, she created DARTdrones, a national drone training school with in-person lessons available for anyone from casual consumers to professionals.

The idea proved to be quite the hit with the show's hosts, though Mark Cuban was the one to snap up a deal of $300,000 for a 15 percent share of the company. Now, the better part of a decade has passed since Speicher walked out the "Shark Tank" door with that solid partnership in tow. As such, some fans may be wondering whether DARTdrones managed to continue its promising take-off, and if the business has successfully stuck the landing in terms of expansion and profitability. Rest assured, DARTdrones is still around today and it's actually doing quite well for itself.