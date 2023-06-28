Secret Invasion: Who Is The Skrull Emperor And Could We See Them In The Marvels?

The official plot synopsis for "The Marvels" confides that Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) will seek to course-correct a "destabilized universe." But it's unclear whether that's in reference to the fallout from the Kree's galactic onslaught or the consequences of Thanos (Josh Brolin) using the Infinity Gauntlet. Either way, "The Marvels" will take our heroes across the stars to assist wherever they can. But it would be in theme for Carol and company to make their way to a Skrull colony amidst a pit stop during their intergalactic road trip.

In the comics, the most notable Skrull leader is Empress R'Kill and her husband, Dorrek VII, whom she married after he killed her father. (Yes, seriously.) In fairness, if you listen hard to Talos in Episode 2, it almost sounds like he's saying Dorrek. Regardless, the name he speaks isn't R'Kill. It sounds more like "George" than anything else.

However, it's also difficult to make direct correlations between the Skrull empire in Marvel comics and the Skrull colony in the MCU: One is a massive tyrannical space dictatorship and the other is a refugee camp. But if the emperor that Talos mentions is anything like R'Kill or Dorrek VII, and if the off-world Skrull colony is anything like the Skrull empire, then whoever accidentally stumbles across it is in for the fight of their lives. The Skrull don't mess around when it comes to invasions.