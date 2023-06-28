Secret Invasion: What Song Plays At The End Of Episode 2?

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion," Season 1, Episode 2.

Many Marvel projects are known for placing popular songs in the center of action-packed plots. From rock stadium anthems in "Thor: Love and Thunder" to catchy classic rock tunes in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, fans can recall big Marvel moments just by hearing a tune. "Secret Invasion" is tapping into that music magic, using a well-known song to close its second episode.

While the stage for "Secret Invasion" becomes set in Season 1, Episode 1, "Resurrection," Episode 2 has several big dramatic moments — including big fights between Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), Fury and Rhodey (Don Cheadle), and Sonya Falsworth's (Olivia Colman) intense interrogation of a Skrull. The high-octane episode ends with Fury heading home to his wife, Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard). The audience learns she's a Skrull but changes to a human form before Fury arrives while making dinner and listening to Otis Redding's soothing hit, "Try a Little Tenderness."

According to Rolling Stone, Redding's song was originally recorded by the Mayfair Dance Orchestra in the 1930s. Redding's version of the song debuted in December of 1966. It also holds a special place in '80s pop culture, as it is the song that Duckie (Jon Cryer) dances to in "Pretty in Pink."But Redding's music could also be hinting at the stakes at play in "Secret Invasion."