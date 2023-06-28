Secret Invasion: What Song Plays At The End Of Episode 2?
Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion," Season 1, Episode 2.
Many Marvel projects are known for placing popular songs in the center of action-packed plots. From rock stadium anthems in "Thor: Love and Thunder" to catchy classic rock tunes in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, fans can recall big Marvel moments just by hearing a tune. "Secret Invasion" is tapping into that music magic, using a well-known song to close its second episode.
While the stage for "Secret Invasion" becomes set in Season 1, Episode 1, "Resurrection," Episode 2 has several big dramatic moments — including big fights between Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), Fury and Rhodey (Don Cheadle), and Sonya Falsworth's (Olivia Colman) intense interrogation of a Skrull. The high-octane episode ends with Fury heading home to his wife, Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard). The audience learns she's a Skrull but changes to a human form before Fury arrives while making dinner and listening to Otis Redding's soothing hit, "Try a Little Tenderness."
According to Rolling Stone, Redding's song was originally recorded by the Mayfair Dance Orchestra in the 1930s. Redding's version of the song debuted in December of 1966. It also holds a special place in '80s pop culture, as it is the song that Duckie (Jon Cryer) dances to in "Pretty in Pink."But Redding's music could also be hinting at the stakes at play in "Secret Invasion."
What does Redding's song hint at?
In an article for Daily Mail, Samuel L. Jackson reminisced about another Otis Redding hit that he fondly remembers. Jackson shared, "'These Arms of Mine' by Otis Redding reminds me of the first girl I was in love with. When I hear it she pops in my head reminding me of our hot, crazy passion. I was that song." Redding was known for his love songs and ballads, which makes his music perfect for the first on-screen introduction of Nick Fury's wife. But considering the plot of "Secret Invasion," this song may be about more than love.
Season 1, Episode 2 begins with Talos revealing that there are more Skrulls on Earth than Fury knows. Of course, Fury becomes upset with Talos' dishonesty — leading the allies into a fight that ends with Fury demanding that Talos leave their train. Later, Fury has a meeting with Rhodey that ends with Fury's firing. Meanwhile, Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and his team blaze into a meat locker where Sonya Falsworth interrogates a Skrull. The tension is clearly ramping up on all sides, which may leave little room for a conclusion that benefits humans and Skrulls alike. After Episode 2, it's clear that maybe a little tenderness — and mutual understanding — is what's needed to repair friendships, open negotiations, and, ultimately, save the world.