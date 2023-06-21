Secret Invasion's Opening Credits May Tease Its Big Bad - And The MCU's Big Plan

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Episode 1

We're only one episode into "Secret Invasion," and all this cloak-and-dagger business is making a solid case to prove that this might be the show that's just too cool for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We've got a patchless Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) being far more badass than usual, Ben Mendelsohn keeping his cool as alien confidant Talos, and Kingsley Ben-Adir highlighting the Gravik of the situation as the show's Big Bad. Among the coolest elements of the show so far, though, is the incredibly creepy Skrull-tinted title sequence, which might be one of the best we've had in MCU shows to date.

Dripping with AI imagery, the grainy, green sight of shape-shifting silhouettes sets the tone for what show creator Kyle Bradstreet hopes to deliver. Naturally, though, comic book fans will have been keeping one good eye on what that entails, and one part of the show's opening may have stuck out more than most. Between haunting images of a green sky lingering over the White House and Fury, looking not quite human, there's a striking image of a queen chess piece with briefly flashing pointy ears towering over a board. Factoring in this and the pieces that have already moved in the debut episode, could it be teasing even more significant ties to the original Marvel Comics event and the coming of feared female foe Veranke?