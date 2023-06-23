No Hard Feelings: Jennifer Lawrence Used 3 Foods To Get Through THAT Beach Scene

Contains mild spoilers for "No Hard Feelings"

The raunchy R-rated theatrical comedy may have had its heyday in the 2000s, but "No Hard Feelings" proves there's still an audience for more explicit humor. Harkening back to sex comedies of the past, "No Hard Feelings" follows Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence), who's in desperate need of a car. It just so happens that a local family is willing to give a lucky lady a car if she's able to go out with their son, Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman), to get him out of his shell before he goes to college.

Plenty of sex jokes ensue, meaning the film fully earns its R rating. One sequence involves Maddie and Percy visiting a beach at night, where they decide to go skinny dipping, only for a group of teens to steal their clothes. The scene's hilarious, but a lot of trust was obviously needed from all parties involved to make it work. An interviewer from JOE.ie asked Lawrence and Feldman about the scene, referring to it as a "three tequila day" where someone needs a heavy drink about something so intense. However, Lawrence revealed she used something else to treat herself when all was said and done, "My, like, three tequilas was a churro and fried chicken and a corn dog. Like, at the end of the rainbow." It sounds like it allowed her to keep her eye on the prize while filming.