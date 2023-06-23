No Hard Feelings: Jennifer Lawrence Used 3 Foods To Get Through THAT Beach Scene
Contains mild spoilers for "No Hard Feelings"
The raunchy R-rated theatrical comedy may have had its heyday in the 2000s, but "No Hard Feelings" proves there's still an audience for more explicit humor. Harkening back to sex comedies of the past, "No Hard Feelings" follows Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence), who's in desperate need of a car. It just so happens that a local family is willing to give a lucky lady a car if she's able to go out with their son, Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman), to get him out of his shell before he goes to college.
Plenty of sex jokes ensue, meaning the film fully earns its R rating. One sequence involves Maddie and Percy visiting a beach at night, where they decide to go skinny dipping, only for a group of teens to steal their clothes. The scene's hilarious, but a lot of trust was obviously needed from all parties involved to make it work. An interviewer from JOE.ie asked Lawrence and Feldman about the scene, referring to it as a "three tequila day" where someone needs a heavy drink about something so intense. However, Lawrence revealed she used something else to treat herself when all was said and done, "My, like, three tequilas was a churro and fried chicken and a corn dog. Like, at the end of the rainbow." It sounds like it allowed her to keep her eye on the prize while filming.
The intimacy coordinators made the No Hard Feelings beach scene much easier to get through
A skinny dipping scene is one thing, but "No Hard Feelings" takes it a step further. When the teens steal their clothes, Maddie fights them while naked, prompting a very anxious Percy to demand to go home. Being naked while filming anything is a tall order for any actor, and while things easily could've gotten uncomfortable between the performers, it sounds like extra steps were taken to ensure everyone was cared for.
While discussing the beach scene, Andrew Barth Feldman talked about the environment and how everyone was okay filming something so raunchy, "I was definitely out of our comfort zone, but I think we were really, you know, jokey and great with one another. And everybody was so professional, and we had intimacy coordinators and all that to make the zone as comfortable as it could possibly be."
Intimacy coordinators have become valuable assets on film sets, allowing actors who have to perform sexual scenes to feel confident that someone on set is looking out for their best interest. They ensure everyone is comfortable before pursuing any kind of scene and recognize potential triggers in actors who may not be fully onboard with a given act. They're indispensable in productions like "No Hard Feelings" that contain a good amount of sex, but of course, having a few snacks planned for later never hurt anything, either.