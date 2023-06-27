Where Was The Perfect Find Filmed - And Why Is Its Location So Crucial?

Based on the novel of the same name by Tia Williams, "The Perfect Find" is the latest romantic comedy from Netflix. Gabrielle Union stars as Jenna Jones, a down-on-her-luck fashion editor reeling from a high-profile breakup and firing. When Jenna returns to New York to get her life back on track, she smooches a suave, much younger stranger at a party. In addition to the generational divide, there's another problem: he's the son of her best frenemy and new boss, Darcy (Gina Torres), for whom he also works.

"The Perfect Find" is the story of a woman in transition, and Jenna's comeback tale begins when she triumphantly exits the doors of Penn Station. It's one of many New York City landmarks to be prominently displayed over the course of "The Perfect Find," with spots like Peter Luger, the Brooklyn Bridge, and the 125th Street subway entrance cropping up as well.

For director Numa Perrier, it was important that "The Perfect Find" was a New York City story. Filming on "The Perfect Find" began in the summer of 2021, and the project was shot primarily in New York — specifically in Harlem.