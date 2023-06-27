The Spider-Boy Backlash Proves Marvel Has Burnt Out Spider-Man Comics Readers

Spider-Boy is a new addition to the Spider-Verse mythos, making his debut in Spider-Man #7 by Dan Slott, Mark Bagley, John Dell, Andrew Hennessy, Edgar Delgado, and VC's Joe Caramagna. In the issue, a young hero claims to be Spider-Man's sidekick. The teen, whose real name is Bailey Briggs, reveals his shared history with Peter Parker, but to his surprise, nobody remembers who he is.

In "Edge of Spider-Verse" #3 by Slott, Humberto Ramos, Wayne Faucher, Delgado, and Carmanga, readers followed Briggs as he realized Spider-Man didn't just forget him but the entire world. In the story, Spider-Boy tries to reconnect with several familiar faces from his past, including Aunt May, to no avail. Despite his odd place in the timeline, Spider-Boy continues being a hero, fighting Mr. Negative's goons, befriending a woman named Christina Xu, and finding temporary refuge at F.E.A.S.T.

Now, Marvel Comics revealed Spider-Boy's adventures would continue in a self-titled ongoing series, seeing him team up with Squirrel Girl and taking on a new villain, Madame Monstrosity. Slott told Marvel.com the Spider-Boy story will take wild storytelling swings with his hopes readers ask, "What in the hell did I just read?!' and 'When is the NEXT one coming out?!'" Despite Slott's enthusiasm about a Spider-Boy ongoing series, the general reaction online to the news of his series was met with frustration from readers and "Spider-Man" fans alike.