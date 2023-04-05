Marvel Introduces Spider-Man's Long-Lost Sidekick, Spider-Boy

In "Spider-Man" #7 by Dan Slott, Mark Bagley, John Dell, Andrew Hennessy, Edgar Delgado, and VC's Joe Caramagna from Marvel Comics, Shathra's attempt to control the Web of Life and Destiny fails, as the collection of web-slingers from the Spider-Verse stop her. Following the battle's conclusion, Neith, the Goddess of Spiders, appears, giving the Spider-Verse heroes a talisman that allows them to bring back heroes erased from time by Shathra's Totem Dagger. Jessica Drew's Spider-Woman is the first to be restored. She jokingly asks if the Skrulls were responsible for her disappearance — alluding to what happened to her in "Secret Invasion." Next, Peter Parker, who had Spider-Man severed from his being, gets his old secret identity back. Additionally, the Spider-heroes are shocked to see that Kaine, the Scarlett Spider, was among the victims of Shathra's Totem Dagger as he returns, thanks to the Talisman.

However, when everybody is accounted for, an unexpected spider severed from the Great Web returns: Spider-Boy. Spider-Boy sports a red and blue suit with big golden eyes (and a set of smaller eyes across the side of his head). He sports a multicolored pair of kicks and appears to have similar powers to Spider-Man. While the heroes from the Spider-Verse don't recognize him, Spider-Boy (whose real name is Bailey) tells Peter Parker and Miles Morales that they've been on a "million adventures together" and that they should know him. After not getting a response, Spider-Boy departs the scene, but Madame Web confirms he's telling the truth about being from Earth-616. She notes that since it took too long to restore him, his past will remain a mystery. The issue ends with Spider-Boy going on his own path.