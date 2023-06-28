Who Plays Brogan On Secret Invasion?

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Episode 2

"Secret Invasion" is rapidly shaping up to be one of the darker adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and his Skrull counterparts are out to take control of Earth's most powerful institutions — and they're more than happy to step over anyone who stands in their way. However, Earth's so-called guardians are just as ruthless as the alien invaders, as evidenced by the fate of a Skrull named Brogan (Ben Peel) in Episode 2.

In the aforementioned episode, Brogan gets tortured by Special Agent Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) in the middle of a meat freezer, losing a finger in the process. It's a gruesome scene that lends credence to the notion that "Secret Invasion" is one of the MCU's more gruesome offerings, and it certainly isn't for viewers who are squeamish. Furthermore, actor Ben Peel's performance is memorable as a tough Skrull who's forced to give up important information about his comrades' plans.

"Secret Invasion" is arguably Peel's most mainstream project to date, and it will probably take his career to new heights. That said, the actor has appeared in some notable movies and series since bursting onto the screen back in 2007.