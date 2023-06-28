Who Plays Brogan On Secret Invasion?
Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Episode 2
"Secret Invasion" is rapidly shaping up to be one of the darker adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and his Skrull counterparts are out to take control of Earth's most powerful institutions — and they're more than happy to step over anyone who stands in their way. However, Earth's so-called guardians are just as ruthless as the alien invaders, as evidenced by the fate of a Skrull named Brogan (Ben Peel) in Episode 2.
In the aforementioned episode, Brogan gets tortured by Special Agent Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) in the middle of a meat freezer, losing a finger in the process. It's a gruesome scene that lends credence to the notion that "Secret Invasion" is one of the MCU's more gruesome offerings, and it certainly isn't for viewers who are squeamish. Furthermore, actor Ben Peel's performance is memorable as a tough Skrull who's forced to give up important information about his comrades' plans.
"Secret Invasion" is arguably Peel's most mainstream project to date, and it will probably take his career to new heights. That said, the actor has appeared in some notable movies and series since bursting onto the screen back in 2007.
Ben Peel has been acting in film and television for years
Ben Peel studied at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London before catching his big break in Steve McQueen's "Hunger." He shows up in the award-winning prison drama as a guard named Stephen Graves, and while it's a small part, the role opened up some doors for the performer. For example, some of his other film credits include small parts in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" and Netflix's "War Machine," both of which star bona fide A-listers.
On the small screen, Peel appeared in two episodes of the "Doctor Who" spin-off "Class," playing an aggressive soccer coach who has supernatural dragon tattoos on his body. Elsewhere, he also graced some episodes of serial killer drama "The Fall" and Amazon Prime Video's "Alex Rider" series.
Outside of film and television, Peel is also known for his work as a video game voice actor. As of this writing, he's lent his talents to titles such as "Star Wars: Battlefront II" and the "Nioh" series.