Jennifer Lawrence Auditioned For Twilight Before She Was In Hunger Games

Jennifer Lawrence is a bonafide movie star at this point. She won an Oscar for her work in "Silver Linings Playbook" when she was only 22 years old, and she's starred in several franchises, including "The Hunger Games" and "X-Men." It's safe to say she has her pick of roles at this point, and she's showing off her funny side in the raunchy R-rated comedy "No Hard Feelings."

It's interesting to think of where Lawrence's career would've gone if she didn't break out in "The Hunger Games" and instead was cast in another Young Adult property, namely "Twilight." Lawrence was apparently never much of a threat to getting in that series. The actress appeared on "The Rewatchables" podcast, where she mentioned her "Twilight" journey ended pretty much as soon as it began: "They turned me down immediately. I didn't even get a callback. But my life would've been totally different. I got 'Hunger Games, ' I think, like, a year later."

It's entirely possible getting cast in "Twilight" would've prevented Lawrence from taking on some of the more interesting roles of her career. And by the sound of it, she's happy with how everything shook out.