Whatever Happened To Eterneva Diamonds After Shark Tank?

Eterneva Diamonds is still an active business, and the company claims it can incorporate the mortal remains of your loved ones into synthetic lab-grown diamonds. But in 2019, shortly after Eterneva's "Shark Tank" episode aired, Page Six reported that such businesses might be a scam, quoting diamond expert and gemologist Grant Mobley.

"While these companies may be manufacturing synthetic diamonds that look similar to natural diamonds, they are not using ashes from your loved ones to do so. In fact, the carbon that is left over from cremation is not near enough to produce a synthetic diamond and not in the correct form," Mobley said.

Mark Cuban responded, telling Page Six that "the technology is backed by rock-solid science," with no word on whether the pun was intended. The shark cited studies showing "on average [there's] 1 to 4 percent carbon content [in the ashes], which is more than enough to grow a diamond" and reiterated his enthusiasm for the product.

That was back in 2019, so Eterneva has had plenty of time to outlast the controversy over its technical process, and the business still seems to be healthy. At the official Eterneva site, you can even get a diamond made from your cremated pets.