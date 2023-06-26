LOTR: Rings Of Power S2 Rumor Dives Into New Character's Villainous Chemistry

Contains potential spoilers for "The Rings of Power" Season 2

Middle-earth has a lot of villains, from fiery Balrogs to evil wizards and the Dark Lord Sauron himself. Some of these are present in Amazon Studios' "The Rings of Power." However, the fact that the show rewinds the clock by several thousand years means the antagonistic landscape is a bit different. Sauron is still there, but others are lying low or simply not in existence yet.

To plug these gaps, the show has created multiple new enemies. The three mystics were a major threat in Season 1, as was the twisted Elf Adar (Joseph Mawle). Galadriel actress Morfydd Clark recently teased that there will be plenty of new villains heading into Season 2, too. Some of these could be canon characters. For instance, the demon-spider Shelob is technically around at this point and is rumored to be making an appearance. The Númenórean chancellor Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) is already a slimy politician and could take a very dark turn quickly.

Along with these Tolkienian originals, the writers could also introduce their own characters. (They've shown no hesitation in making up original personalities for the show thus far.) In mid-June, fan site Fellowship of Fans reinforced this possibility by releasing a scoop claiming we would see a new Orc commander called "Laz." It added that we might also see a "Berserker Orc" along the way.

Now, Fellowship of Fans has stirred the evil up once again by reporting that actress Amelia Kenworthy's new character will be hobnobbing with some of the show's biggest baddies. It even claimed, "Amelia Kenworthy did chemistry tests before filming with Charlie Vickers (Halbrand) and Sam Hazeldine (Adar) separately." It's an interesting detail that begs the question, who is Kenworthy playing in the first place?