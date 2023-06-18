The Rings Of Power Season 2: New Rumor Sets Up A New But Weirdly Familiar Villain

Contains potential spoilers for "The Rings of Power" Season 2

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" doesn't have a shortage of characters. Quite the opposite. Showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay's Middle-earth iteration is replete with both canon and newly minted characters. Everywhere you look, there are Humans, Elves, Dwarves, and Harfoots. One thing that Season 1 is a bit short on, though, is villains.

There are a few one-dimensional baddies, like the ice troll, the sea monster, and the wolfish creatures that harry the Harfoots. By and large, though, there are very few outright antagonists. Chancellor Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) has a future as a villain, Adar (Joseph Mawle) was a threat for a minute there, and, of course, Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) was eventually revealed as Sauron. But there wasn't really a bad guy genuinely threatening the peace of Middle-earth — at least, not yet.

Season 2 definitely looks like it will be upping the ante, though. Sauron is out in the open, at least as much as the shapeshifting villain can be. Galadriel actress Morfydd Clark also recently hinted at "quite a lot of new villains" in Season 2. Now, a new rumor from the fan site Fellowship of Fans indicates that one of these villains will be a named Orcish lieutenant.

The scoop reads, "Adar will have a new Orc Commander called 'Laz' in #TheRingsOfPower Season 2 who is seen as Adar's 'right hand man'." The presence of another important Orc doesn't count for much in J. R. R. Tolkien's world, where Orcish captains are a dime a dozen. But there's one factor about "Laz" that has us sitting up and paying attention: he's eerily similar to another non-canon character created for Peter Jackson's Middle-earth movies over two decades ago.