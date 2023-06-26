Stranger Things: Maya Hawke Wants Robin To Have A Girlfriend In Season 5 - On One Condition

In Season 3 of "Stranger Things," the core group of demon hunters in Hawkins, Indiana, welcomes Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke). Robin's sharp wit and willingness to say exactly what's on her mind made her an instant fan-favorite, and throughout Season 3, she forms an especially tight bond with her Scoops Ahoy co-worker Steve Harrington (Joe Keery). One compelling story arc that begs further development concerns Robin's love life, with her sexual orientation becoming a significant plot point and touchstone for fans as the series moves through its final seasons.

Steve becomes Robin's wingman in Season 4, helping guide her toward a potential relationship with fellow marching band member Vickie (Amybeth McNulty). Season 4 ends with Vickie and Robin making sandwiches together at the Hawkins high school emergency shelter. Their scene together is filled with romantic tension thicker than the peanut butter they are spreading on slices of bread. Hawke told Yahoo she would welcome a scripted relationship between the two bandmates, but didn't want it to become her character's primary motivation or focus in Season 5.

"I also love characters where their love life is not the center of their existence," Hawke said. "That friendship with Steve is so special. And friendships have been carrying me through my life. I think they're really important and they deserve their airtime."