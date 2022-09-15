Stranger Things Star Maya Hawke Has A Shocking Wish For Season 5

Although Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) did not appear on "Stranger Things" until Season 3, the character has since become integral to the series. Robin is one of the most likable "Stranger Things" characters because she is funny, smart, brave, and always helpful in accomplishing the mission at hand.

Her unlikely friendship with "dingus" Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) provides heartwarming comic relief during tense moments in the show. Plus, she helps Steve succeed in ways that he could not always manage alone, making the two a great team for "babysitting" the younger kids, decoding secret Russian messages, or saving the world from monsters.

Given how important Robin has been in the past few seasons of "Stranger Things," and given how popular she is among fans, she is sure to play a major role in the final season. Although it remains to be seen what exactly will happen to her character, Maya Hawke has some of her own ideas about what would make a satisfying character arc for Robin.