Wes Craven Was Angry With Robert Englund Embracing The Funnier Side Of Freddy Krueger - Exclusive

It wasn't until 1988's "A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master," when Renny Harlin was hired to direct, that the franchise fully embraced its humorous side. Not only was writer Wes Craven nervous about Harlin's vision to make Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) the James Bond of horror, but so was Bob Shaye, founder of the films' production studio, New Line Cinema.

Harlin said in an interview with Slash Film, "He [Freddy] had to be bigger than life, kind of like a hero even though he's the bad guy. We have to introduce humor and wink at the audience, like, 'We know you know, so let's go and have fun.' That was the biggest thing Bob Shaye was worried about." In fact, according to Harlin, Shaye didn't speak to the director throughout the duration of filming. "He'd just be on the set and look really angry and frustrated in the background," said Harlin. "I was scared ..."

Despite the fear that Freddy's over-the-top humor would cause the film to be a flop, "The Dream Master" was largely praised by fans and critics alike, cementing Freddy's status as one of the flashiest slashers to hit the screen.

