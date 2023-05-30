The Reason Nightmare On Elm Street's Robert Englund Isn't Willing To Play Freddy Krueger Again

Freddy Krueger from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" series is one of the most iconic characters in the horror genre. With his signature look of a striped sweater and fedora, along with his penchant for instantly iconic one-liners, Freddy was able to carve a path for himself among other slasher titans like Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees. Part of the character's appeal comes down to the performance laid out by Robert Englund, who's starred in numerous projects over the years but will forever be remembered for his work in the "Elm Street" franchise.

The last time Englund played Freddy was for 2003's "Freddy vs. Jason." In the 2010 remake, the part was played by Jackie Earle Haley, and while he lived up to the reputation set forth by his predecessor, the movie as a whole was critically panned. It's been over a decade since the last "Elm Street" movie, and in this current era of legacy sequels, there's little doubt fans would love to see Englund suit up as Freddy one last time. However, the actor made it abundantly in the new documentary, "Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story," that his days as the dream monster are done.

As Variety dictates, "I just can't do fight scenes for more than one take anymore, I've got a bad neck and bad back and arthritis in my right wrist. So I have to hang it up, but I would love to cameo." Even if Englund appeared in one scene of a new "Nightmare on Elm Street" movie in a minor role, like a teacher or a kid's parent, fans would eat it up.