Demon Slayer: Why Rengoku's Death Was A Necessary Evil
"Demon Slayer" has captivated audiences across the globe, with its season 3 finale taking over New York City's Time Square. The art is stellar, the fights are mesmerizing, and the characters are unforgettable. However, this series is rife with turmoil, and each character goes through unimaginable trauma that has broken the hearts of many fans. The most poignant and horrible loss is, arguably, Kyojuro Rengoku. The Flame Hashira first meets Tanjiro and his friends in season 1 and plays an essential role in the "Mugen Train" arc. Rengoku is an incredibly kind-hearted character; he possesses tremendous skill and ability and thinks beef bentos are umai or delicious!
This makes it all the harder to see him lose in the fight against Akaza, an Upper Moon demon in Muzan's circle. There are numerous tragedies in the series, but, Rengoku's death seems much deeper. In addition to the attachment fans have formed, it's so difficult to see Tanjiro and his friends break down, Rengoku's fellow Hashira deal with the news, and his family grieves the loss of a son and brother.
Rengoku's death is not done for simple shock value. His unfortunate fate is significant to the overall story and to Tanjiro in particular. If Rengoku didn't die, Tanjiro could have possibly become an overpowered protagonist under his training, and it would have proven that Muzan is not as big of a threat as we all believed.
Rengoku's death served a significant literary purpose
Later on in the series, Tanjiro reunites with all the Hashira and studies under them, with the exception of Sanemi Shinazugawa, which is the one challenge Tanjiro will never be able to complete. During this training, Tanjiro learns to master all the Breath techniques, so he's more equipped to defeat the evil Muzan. Had Rengoku lived, he would have been one of Tanjiro's teachers, something they discussed back in "Mugen Train."
At that point, Tanjiro is already becoming a skilled slayer and knows the Hinokami Kagura, a Sun Breathing technique passed down in the Kamado family. Though it would have been amazing to see these two work together again, the younger man would have learned even more Flame attacks and most likely would have become an overpowered protagonist. Instead, this lack of training allows Tanjiro to find his own path and work hard to get where he needs to be.
Furthermore, the series stresses how powerful Muzan and his circle are. Though the Hashira are strong, they are still human, which is something Tanjiro reminds Akaza of as he flees the impending sunlight. Rengoku's death emphasizes the dangers the Demon Slayer Corps face every single day and foreshadows that the final battle with Muzan will be just as brutal. Creator Koyoharu Gotouge shows that the good guys don't always win, someone isn't always going to come to the rescue, and that's important to find hope in even the darkest places.