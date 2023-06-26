Demon Slayer: Why Rengoku's Death Was A Necessary Evil

"Demon Slayer" has captivated audiences across the globe, with its season 3 finale taking over New York City's Time Square. The art is stellar, the fights are mesmerizing, and the characters are unforgettable. However, this series is rife with turmoil, and each character goes through unimaginable trauma that has broken the hearts of many fans. The most poignant and horrible loss is, arguably, Kyojuro Rengoku. The Flame Hashira first meets Tanjiro and his friends in season 1 and plays an essential role in the "Mugen Train" arc. Rengoku is an incredibly kind-hearted character; he possesses tremendous skill and ability and thinks beef bentos are umai or delicious!

This makes it all the harder to see him lose in the fight against Akaza, an Upper Moon demon in Muzan's circle. There are numerous tragedies in the series, but, Rengoku's death seems much deeper. In addition to the attachment fans have formed, it's so difficult to see Tanjiro and his friends break down, Rengoku's fellow Hashira deal with the news, and his family grieves the loss of a son and brother.

Rengoku's death is not done for simple shock value. His unfortunate fate is significant to the overall story and to Tanjiro in particular. If Rengoku didn't die, Tanjiro could have possibly become an overpowered protagonist under his training, and it would have proven that Muzan is not as big of a threat as we all believed.