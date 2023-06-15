Demon Slayer Celebrates Season 3 Finale By Taking Over New York City's Times Square
Have you enjoyed the third season of "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba?" Do you live around New York City's Times Square? Then there's good news for you.
The Swordsmith Village Arc comes to a close when the final episode, "A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light," airs on Crunchyroll on June 18. However, if you want to see this season go out in style, you need to check out Crunchyroll's special event on June 17. The streaming service unveiled its grand machinations on Twitter, writing, "Join us at Times Square on June 17 for a once-in-a-lifetime event and see Demon Slayer take over the city that never sleeps."
Crunchyroll's website has further details about how the takeover will occur on Saturday, June 17 starting at 9:00 p.m. ET and going until 10:00 p.m. ET. Of course, if you're unable to make it, the Crunchyroll Instagram account will live stream the entire event.
It's good to be an anime fan in Times Square
This isn't the first time an anime has taken over Times Square. Toei Animation pulled out all of the stops to promote "One Piece Film: Red" when it came out in 2022. In addition to a red carpet premiere, there was a similar Times Square takeover as well as a Toei Animation Exhibit at New York Comic-Con. It seems as though there's a demand for such events, as "Demon Slayer" will get the next takeover.
There aren't any concrete details about what precisely the takeover will entail, but the thought of "Demon Slayer" taking over such a massive area is enough to get fans excited. Plenty of comments came in under the original tweet of people lamenting how they live too far away. Others, like @Nerdy_Senpai0, are willing to make sacrifices to make it out: "Omggggg. I despise Times Square but likeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee."
Whether you plan on being there in person or watching through Instagram Live, you can catch up with the Swordsmith Village Arc by watching the first 10 episodes currently on Crunchyroll. The sub version of the season finale should be available the following day at 1:45 p.m. ET, with the English dub version going up at 4:30 p.m. ET.