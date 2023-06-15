Demon Slayer Celebrates Season 3 Finale By Taking Over New York City's Times Square

Have you enjoyed the third season of "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba?" Do you live around New York City's Times Square? Then there's good news for you.

The Swordsmith Village Arc comes to a close when the final episode, "A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light," airs on Crunchyroll on June 18. However, if you want to see this season go out in style, you need to check out Crunchyroll's special event on June 17. The streaming service unveiled its grand machinations on Twitter, writing, "Join us at Times Square on June 17 for a once-in-a-lifetime event and see Demon Slayer take over the city that never sleeps."

Crunchyroll's website has further details about how the takeover will occur on Saturday, June 17 starting at 9:00 p.m. ET and going until 10:00 p.m. ET. Of course, if you're unable to make it, the Crunchyroll Instagram account will live stream the entire event.