Black Mirror: Nosedive - Who Played Truck Driver Susan?

"Black Mirror" has arguably become one of the more eerily prophetic science fiction offerings that ever aired. And if you've ever given a proper binge to the Netflix series' 27-episode catalog thus far, you've likely been blown away by how many familiar faces producers lined up to bring their chilling tales of technophobic terror to life — a list that includes Anthony Mackie, Sarah Snook, Daniel Kaluuya, Jesse Plemons, and Bryce Dallas Howard, among countless others.

As for Howard, the actor fronted the Season 3 episode titled "Nosedive," portraying Lacie Pound, a woman whose harrowing fall from social media grace changes her entire outlook on life. She's aided in that perspective change by one of the few people to show her no-strings-attached kindness, a straight-shooting truck driver named Susan who gives Lacie a ride after a rental car snafu leaves her wedding-bound on foot. Along the way, Susan waxes poetic on the insignificance of the social media hustle, and how her life has only gotten better since she left it behind.

It's a moving, and wonderfully insightful moment to be certain. It's made all the more powerful by the work of Cherry Jones, who portrayed the truck-driving Susan in the episode. Odds are many "Black Mirror" fans recognized Jones as she's become one of the more celebrated supporting players in Hollywood. In rising to that level, she's also appeared in some of the biggest film and television shows released in the past few decades.