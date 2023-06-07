Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Teases More Horror And Less Romance For Season 2
In the first season of "Wednesday," the ultra popular Netflix series about the iconic Addams family member, the titular character Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) finds herself in a bit of a love triangle after she starts attending Nevermore Academy. While a romance brews with local barista Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan), Wednesday also catches the eye of artist Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White). Of course, Wednesday's romance with Tyler promptly comes to an end when it turns out that he is the Hyde monster, who Wednesday has been searching for throughout the season.
Ortega, for her part, wasn't a huge fan of the love triangle. During an appearance on the podcast, "Armchair Expert," Ortega expressed some of her frustrations over the show's writing. She said, "Everything that she does, everything that I had to play, did not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle made no sense." Ortega then revealed that she ended up changing lines herself to things she thought made more sense for Wednesday. But, she also noted that she realized the need for an emotional arc.
Luckily, things will be a bit different for Season 2 (on which Ortega will also serve as a producer). Ortega told fellow actor Elle Fanning during an Actors on Actors conversation for Variety, "I think that we're kind of ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."
Ortega says Season 2 will also dive deeper into the horror tone
During the Actors on Actors conversation, Jenna Ortega revealed that "Wednesday" Season 2 will be darker and bolder than the first season. Ortega revealed that she has seen outlines for the first couple of episodes and is feeling good about the direction that they're going in. Ortega said, "We've had a lot of conversations and I think we've decided things that we definitely want to enhance or dive a little bit deeper in[to]."
When Elle Fanning asked if the new things were of interest to Ortega as well, the "Wednesday" actress responded, "Yeah, I think we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more because it is so lighthearted and I think a show like this, with vampires and werewolves and super powers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously."
Hopefully, with these changes, Season 2 will have a more cohesive tone. On "Armchair Expert" Ortega had expressed how not knowing how everything would come together contributed to her frustration. After noting that she expected it to have a dark tone, that ultimately turned out not to be the case. She continued, "That was the thing, I didn't know what the tone was, I didn't know what the score was gonna sound like, how it was gonna be cut together ... it was confusing in that sense definitely."
Currently, "Wednesday" Season 2 does not yet have a release date.