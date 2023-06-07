Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Teases More Horror And Less Romance For Season 2

In the first season of "Wednesday," the ultra popular Netflix series about the iconic Addams family member, the titular character Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) finds herself in a bit of a love triangle after she starts attending Nevermore Academy. While a romance brews with local barista Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan), Wednesday also catches the eye of artist Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White). Of course, Wednesday's romance with Tyler promptly comes to an end when it turns out that he is the Hyde monster, who Wednesday has been searching for throughout the season.

Ortega, for her part, wasn't a huge fan of the love triangle. During an appearance on the podcast, "Armchair Expert," Ortega expressed some of her frustrations over the show's writing. She said, "Everything that she does, everything that I had to play, did not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle made no sense." Ortega then revealed that she ended up changing lines herself to things she thought made more sense for Wednesday. But, she also noted that she realized the need for an emotional arc.

Luckily, things will be a bit different for Season 2 (on which Ortega will also serve as a producer). Ortega told fellow actor Elle Fanning during an Actors on Actors conversation for Variety, "I think that we're kind of ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."