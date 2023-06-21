Why Agent Prescod From Secret Invasion Looks So Familiar

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Episode 1

"Secret Invasion" is the latest adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but fans shouldn't come into the series expecting a conventional superhero show. In this one, Earth is invaded by a group of rogue shapeshifting Skrulls who operate in the shadows, and it's up to Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and his team to flush them out. Furthermore, their mission paves the way for an engaging mystery that takes cues from spy thrillers and film noir.

The first episode of "Secret Invasion" also introduces viewers to Agent Prescod (Richard Dormer), who appears in the opening scenes and essentially addresses the show's setup to Everett Ross (Martin Freeman): what if the people who are responsible for protecting our planet are actually hostile aliens? Ross is skeptical, of course, but Prescod's theory isn't exactly far-fetched.

Starring in a Marvel project is a big deal, and "Secret Invasion" will undoubtedly raise Richard Dormer's profile in the eyes of viewers. That said, many fans will probably recognize the actor from other notable projects. Let's take a look at some of them.