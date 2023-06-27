Inhumans Are More Than The X-Men's B-Team, & It's Time Marvel Gets Them Off The Bench

The Inhumans first debuted in "Fantastic Four" #45 by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, with the likes of Medusa (part of Marvel's Frightful Four) and Gorgon appearing earlier in Marvel's first family's ongoing series. The Inhumans were made via Kree attempts at creating an advanced alien race, which never fully came to fruition after the experiments were abandoned. The Inhumans hid on Earth for centuries, endowing themselves with powers through the Terrigen Mist, and led by the Royal Family. In the present day, the top rulers are King Black Bolt and Queen Medusa.

Blackagar Boltagon is one of the most powerful Inhumans in existence, with his voice capable of destroying planets. Medusa can use her prehensile hair for various uses, including trapping people within it and lifting weighty objects. The rest of the main cast of Inhumans includes Karnak, who can identify weaknesses in his opponents; Gorgon, a hooved powerhouse capable of powerful seismic attacks with his legs; Triton, whose Terrigenesis transformed him into a fish-like Inhuman; Crystal, who can manipulate elements, and Lockjaw, a giant dog with teleportation powers. While the Inhumans have faced off against many villains, their main adversary is Maximus the Mad, the brother of Black Bolt, who has used his genius-level intelligence and knowledge of invention to try to overthrow the Royal Family on numerous occasions.

In modern comics, several new Inhumans have become quite popular and starred in their own ongoing comics, such as Moon Girl, Ms. Marvel, Thanos' son Thane, Daisy Johnson's Quake, and Somnus, all of whom transformed after being exposed to Terrigen Mist.