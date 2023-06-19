Did Marvel's Invincible Iron-Man #10 Just Resurrect Ms. Marvel?
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Invincible Iron Man" #10
On Monday, Marvel Comics revealed Emma Frost and Tony Stark will tie the knot in "Invincible Iron Man" #10. However, the cover art for the issue might have accidentally spoiled the anticipated return of Ms. Marvel.
In "The Amazing Spider-Man." Marvel shockingly killed Kamala Khan, with Ms. Marvel dying at the hands of the villain, Benjamin Rabin. The hero's death caused some controversy, with many readers confused about why the publisher killed off one of its best and brightest young heroes — especially within a story that didn't really feature her. Additionally, the storyline also received major criticism for using Kamala's death as another example of fridging: an unfortunately common comic book trope where a female character becomes killed to serve a male hero's story.
While the outcry around Ms. Marvel's death was palpable, Marvel Comics might already be publicly walking back its decision. In a brand-new cover for "Invincible Iron Man" #10, the artwork features Earth's Mightiest Heroes celebrating the surprise marriage between Frost and Stark. In the background, readers can see Kamala alongside her fellow Champions heroes. While Marvel Comics hasn't shared how Ms. Marvel will return from her critically maligned death, the cover art strongly suggests the hero will return later this year.
Emma Frost and Tony Stark's marriage will feature Ms. Marvel
"X-Men" #26 and "Invincible Iron Man" #10 by Gerry Duggan, Stefano Caselli, and Juan Frigeri will focus on the marriage of Tony Stark and Emma Frost. While details have been kept secret about what brings Emma and Tony together — although the pair have been seen together non-romantically in "Invincible Iron Man" — Lucas Werneck's cover art for the "Fall of X" titles appeared to have spoiled the fate of Ms. Marvel. In the connecting covers, which features Emma Frost in a stunning dress in front of Marvel's mutants with Tony wearing a red tux in front of some of the greatest non-mutant heroes, Kamala Khan can be seen in the background.
On closer inspection, Kamala Khan (in her classic costume) is sitting on Cassie Lang's shoulder alongside America Chavez. Considering the book is supposed to take place in the present day, Werneck's cover art shows what seemed to be inevitable: Ms. Marvel will return. While Marvel hasn't officially shared Kamala will be resurrected, the new image suggests it's inevitable. Given the public relations nightmare Marvel Comics had after revealing the death of Ms. Marvel, it's not surprising they are releasing a photo showing that things will eventually be rectified.
Does Ms. Marvel's return debunk a common theory about her resurrection?
Also, Ms. Marvel's appearance on the Lucas Werneck cover art for "Invincible Iron Man" #10 could hint at and debunk a common theory about her return. Kamala Khan's origin story was changed in the live-action Disney+ "Ms. Marvel" series — from being Inhuman to mutant. Of course, there was speculation that the hero's death in "The Amazing Spider-Man" would lead to Ms. Marvel being resurrected by the X-Men in the comics and changed into a mutant. The move would synergize the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the hero with her comic book counterpart and give her powers that match. However, since Ms. Marvel isn't standing among the mutants in the artwork, this piece could potentially be confirming that she won't become a mutant in the comics.
Although, it's also entirely possible she just wanted to sit with her friends and that her placement ultimately means nothing!
Regardless, seeing Ms. Marvel's return be teased — whether the reveal was intentional or accidental — is a welcomed sight. Kamala Khan is too important of a hero to be sidelined for a prolonged amount of time. Marvel made a mistake in killing her off how it did, so showing she's coming back should assure fans she has an important future throughout the pages of Marvel Comics.
Readers can see Ms. Marvel's potential comeback in "Invincible Iron Man" #10, which arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on September 27.