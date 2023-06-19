Did Marvel's Invincible Iron-Man #10 Just Resurrect Ms. Marvel?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Invincible Iron Man" #10

On Monday, Marvel Comics revealed Emma Frost and Tony Stark will tie the knot in "Invincible Iron Man" #10. However, the cover art for the issue might have accidentally spoiled the anticipated return of Ms. Marvel.

In "The Amazing Spider-Man." Marvel shockingly killed Kamala Khan, with Ms. Marvel dying at the hands of the villain, Benjamin Rabin. The hero's death caused some controversy, with many readers confused about why the publisher killed off one of its best and brightest young heroes — especially within a story that didn't really feature her. Additionally, the storyline also received major criticism for using Kamala's death as another example of fridging: an unfortunately common comic book trope where a female character becomes killed to serve a male hero's story.

While the outcry around Ms. Marvel's death was palpable, Marvel Comics might already be publicly walking back its decision. In a brand-new cover for "Invincible Iron Man" #10, the artwork features Earth's Mightiest Heroes celebrating the surprise marriage between Frost and Stark. In the background, readers can see Kamala alongside her fellow Champions heroes. While Marvel Comics hasn't shared how Ms. Marvel will return from her critically maligned death, the cover art strongly suggests the hero will return later this year.