Greta Gerwig And Noah Baumbach Compare Writing The Barbie Movie To Playing With Barbies

Greta Gerwig apparently had a ton of fun writing the "Barbie" movie — which makes sense, considering the material.

In a Vogue profile that spoke to Gerwig and her two stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling — who play the main Barbie and Ken — Gerwig and her creative and life partner, Noah Baumbach, opened up about what it was really like to write this highly anticipated movie... and said it just felt like playing with toys.

Gerwig told Vogue the process, despite concerns about Mattel wanting a ton of say over their character, felt "wide open," and Baumbach agreed: ""There really was this kind of open, free road that we could keep building. It's like you're playing with dolls when you're writing something, and in this case, of course, there was this extra layer in that they were dolls." Gerwig agreed, saying, "It was literally imaginative play."

Baumbach also noted that writing the movie in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic helped create a looser atmosphere. "We were in the pandemic, and everybody had the feeling of, 'who knows what the world is going to look like.' That fueled it as well. That feeling of: 'well, here goes nothing.'"