No Hard Feelings: Why Percy's Mom Allison Looks So Familiar
The raunchy rom-com is back.
Jennifer Lawrence is finally gracing the silver screen in a comedic role after years of churning out dramatic romps like "Mother!" and "Causeway." Under the leadership of "Good Boys" director Gene Stupnitsky, Lawrence stars in "No Hard Feelings," a film about Maddie (Lawrence), who takes up a job to "date" soon-to-be college freshman Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) at the behest of his parents. While the film is filled with comedic gags that will leave audiences in stitches, Looper critic Alistair Ryder says that the film particularly shines during its quieter, more heartfelt moments.
In typical rom-com fashion, Lawrence is joined by a motley crew of supporting actors who help elevate the daring premise into a (mostly) sweet film about stepping outside your comfort zone and finding yourself. Joining Lawrence for her first major comedic foray is "Parks and Recreation" standout Natalie Morales, "The Bear" star Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and everyone's favorite "Daily Show" correspondent Hasan Minhaj.
Stepping in as Percy's parents in "No Hard Feelings" are Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti. Broderick, who plays Laird, needs no introduction, having starred in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "The Cable Guy." Benanti, who plays Allison, has also enjoyed a storied career, especially on Broadway, walking away as a Tony award winner. There's also a chance that fans have seen Benanti on several television shows, which is why Percy's mom looks so familiar.
The No Hard Feelings star played Nick's wife in Law & Order: SVU
While she's most well-known for her headlining Broadway productions, Laura Benanti has enjoyed a healthy career on the big and small screen. She's boasted guest appearances in shows like "Starved" and "The Playboy Club," but it wasn't until 2011 that the Broadway icon joined the "Law & Order" franchise with "Special Victims Unit." The future "No Hard Feelings" star appeared as Nick Amaro's (Danny Pino) ex-wife Maria. And depending on where fans stand, there's a chance they either love or hate her character.
Right off the bat, Maria and Nick's relationship was depicted as sour. Benanti appeared in the series briefly, often at odds with her on-screen husband. For Benanti, her character's relationship with Nick Amaro was less than ideal, with the actress expressing her surprise to TVLine when her character's attitude and demeanor changed. "All of a sudden, my character became this monster!" Maria and Nick were definitely the descriptions of a chaotic couple, with her eventually deciding to head to Washington to get space from her lover. By the end of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," Benanti's character was in a completely different position. "Every script I would get, I would be like, 'Oh good. I'm being a total [expletive] again. That's awesome,'" Benanti said in her chat with TVLine. Ultimately, Benanti's character served as a way for the writers to explore Amaro's tumultuous life. Once Benanti wrapped up her time on "Law & Order," she found herself starring in a completely different genre.
Laura Benanti had a dual role in Supergirl
After breaking hearts on "Law & Order," Laura Benanti found herself headlining the short-lived sitcom "Go On' and guest starring on "Nashville" — a show perfectly suited to her natural talents as a singer. It wasn't until 2015 that she became a fan-favorite for geeks around the world. The "No Hard Feelings" star was a standout in "Supergirl," appearing as the benevolent Alura, and her nefarious twin sister General Astra.
Appearing as both Kara's (Melissa Benoist) mother and her biggest foe, Benanti had her work cut out for her with "Supergirl." While speaking with TVLine, the Tony winner opened up about how unique it was to step into a dual role, allowing her to play two characters on opposite spectrums. "This is so different from anything I've done," she said. "And I love that Greg Berlanti [...] thought of me for this. It's fun not only to do something new but also be seen in a different light." Just how different was "Supergirl" compared to her previous gigs? Well, as Alura and Astra, Benanti had to immerse herself in action sequences, revealing that she had little fight training prior to the series. "So, yeah, it took me a while to sort of get into the grittiness of it, but it ended up being really fun and looking really cool," the actress said about the show's fight scenes.
For her role in "Supergirl," Benanti nabbed a Best Guest Star nod at the Saturn Awards. Benanti continued to appear on "Supergirl" until Season 2, when she was forced to retire from the series due to scheduling conflicts. Luckily, she was replaced by the capable Erica Durance.
Audiences love her as Melania Trump
Laura Benanti has several iconic characters under her belt, but she's most well-known as Melania Trump... Audiences across the globe fell in love with the "No Hard Feelings" star when she was tapped to play Donald Trump's wife for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Benanti first debuted her take on the First Lady in 2016. The Broadway star captivated the nation with her satirical take on Melania, which suggested that she was held in the White House against her will. With Trump out of the Oval Office, Benanti has expanded her Melania, showing a different side of the American figurehead as she reacts to her husband's shenanigans.
While Benanti was a household name prior to her stint as Melania, it was her appearances on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" that turned her into a national sensation, boosting her clout as a comedian. While speaking with Vanity Fair, Benanti opened up about how she had little to no time to prepare as Melania for her first appearance. Since her debut appearance as Melania, Benanti has become a staple on the late-night show. Despite becoming a fixture, Benanti has no interest in making fun of Melania. "For me, I don't want to make fun of her, I want to make fun of him using her as the vehicle because obviously, I can't do a Trump impersonation," she told Vanity Fair. "So we just have to find the moments when she pops out and makes headlines for a few days."
Playing Trump elevated Benanti's career, with recent appearances including a role in Max's "Gossip Girl" revival and the cinematic adaptation of "Tick, Tick... Boom!" Now, with "No Hard Feelings," Benanti cements herself as one of Hollywood's (and Broadway's) most interesting character actors.