No Hard Feelings: Why Percy's Mom Allison Looks So Familiar

After breaking hearts on "Law & Order," Laura Benanti found herself headlining the short-lived sitcom "Go On' and guest starring on "Nashville" — a show perfectly suited to her natural talents as a singer. It wasn't until 2015 that she became a fan-favorite for geeks around the world. The "No Hard Feelings" star was a standout in "Supergirl," appearing as the benevolent Alura, and her nefarious twin sister General Astra.

Appearing as both Kara's (Melissa Benoist) mother and her biggest foe, Benanti had her work cut out for her with "Supergirl." While speaking with TVLine, the Tony winner opened up about how unique it was to step into a dual role, allowing her to play two characters on opposite spectrums. "This is so different from anything I've done," she said. "And I love that Greg Berlanti [...] thought of me for this. It's fun not only to do something new but also be seen in a different light." Just how different was "Supergirl" compared to her previous gigs? Well, as Alura and Astra, Benanti had to immerse herself in action sequences, revealing that she had little fight training prior to the series. "So, yeah, it took me a while to sort of get into the grittiness of it, but it ended up being really fun and looking really cool," the actress said about the show's fight scenes.

For her role in "Supergirl," Benanti nabbed a Best Guest Star nod at the Saturn Awards. Benanti continued to appear on "Supergirl" until Season 2, when she was forced to retire from the series due to scheduling conflicts. Luckily, she was replaced by the capable Erica Durance.