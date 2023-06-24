Netflix Could Soon Stream Some HBO Series - Here's How
It's been a rough few months for the online streaming landscape, to say the least, with platforms like Max, Paramount+, and Disney+ beginning to remove content that many fans assumed would be there forever (including Disney+ getting rid of its recent "Willow" revival series). The utopian ideal of permanent streaming has clashed with the cold realities of business, and there could be more big changes on the way. In fact, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, negotiations are underway between Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix that could result in a significant new wrinkle in the streaming landscape.
The report says that Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix are discussing the potential licensing of HBO programs to Netflix. This is, of course, despite the fact that WBD has its own streaming platform, the recently re-christened Max, that's supposed to be a direct competitor to Netflix.
It turns out that owning your own streaming platform isn't as easy as it might have looked from the outside, and now WBD is looking to license some of its HBO programming out to the company that pioneered the streaming model.
Issa Rae's Insecure is among the HBO titles being shopped to Netflix
The deal would have select HBO series available on a non-exclusive basis on Netflix. The only specific title mentioned thus far is Issa Rae's "Insecure," but the negotiations reportedly include other series as well.
It would be surprising to see Netflix becoming a streaming platform where you can watch "Insecure" and other HBO shows, but it wouldn't be the first time this has happened. Back in the old pre-HBO Max days, you could find much of the HBO library on Amazon Prime Video, and the company is reportedly already licensing out shows like "Westworld" to free ad-supported streaming platforms such as Freevee and the Roku Channel.
It's all part of the company's attempts to cut costs and bolster revenue, which has included very controversial measures like shelving the completed "Batgirl" movie among other recent public relations misadventures. But even though it might be a bit of a jolt to see HBO shows streaming on Netflix, those who aren't currently shelling out for Max are no doubt pleased by the development.