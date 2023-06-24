Netflix Could Soon Stream Some HBO Series - Here's How

It's been a rough few months for the online streaming landscape, to say the least, with platforms like Max, Paramount+, and Disney+ beginning to remove content that many fans assumed would be there forever (including Disney+ getting rid of its recent "Willow" revival series). The utopian ideal of permanent streaming has clashed with the cold realities of business, and there could be more big changes on the way. In fact, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, negotiations are underway between Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix that could result in a significant new wrinkle in the streaming landscape.

The report says that Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix are discussing the potential licensing of HBO programs to Netflix. This is, of course, despite the fact that WBD has its own streaming platform, the recently re-christened Max, that's supposed to be a direct competitor to Netflix.

It turns out that owning your own streaming platform isn't as easy as it might have looked from the outside, and now WBD is looking to license some of its HBO programming out to the company that pioneered the streaming model.