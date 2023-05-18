Disney+ And Hulu To Remove A Slate Of Titles Including Willow And Y: The Last Man

Since its launch in 2019, Disney+ has been one of the most buzzworthy and popular streaming services around. Between its original programming — chiefly those set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the "Star Wars" franchise — beloved Disney Animation and Pixar films, and more, its library truly has something for everyone. However, it turns out that statement is about to ring a tad less true as Disney+ and its fellow Walt Disney Company-owned streaming service Hulu prepare to drop several titles each.

As noted by publications such as The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ and Hulu both plan to remove a bunch of movies and TV shows beginning on May 26. Among the most prominent are "Willow" — a series that was only canceled a mere few months ago — "Y: The Last Man," "The World According to Jeff Goldblum," and "Artemis Fowl," to name a few. The list is truly exhaustive, and it's unknown which of these programs and movies will live on through other digital streaming formats.

The concept of removing loads of movies and TV shows from streaming out of the blue isn't anything new. In fact, one of Disney+ and Hulu's contemporaries has recently done the same.