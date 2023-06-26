The Sandman: Why Desire's Episode 5 Debut May Be A Dark Omen For Season 2

In Season 1, Episode 5 ("24/7") of Netflix's "The Sandman," an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's popular DC Comics run, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) conquers John Dee (David Thewlis), but not before the demented individual causes drastic harm to a number of people. The victory and its fallout both serve as evidence that Morpheus -– Dream owns many names –- is a changed man. But the Lord of Dreams' new attitude is too little too late for his younger sibling, Desire (Mason Alexander Park) of the Endless. Desire, the physical embodiment of all human want, appears at the tail end of the episode to say, "I'm watching you ... big brother."

It's a sinister moment. And to audiences who might be unfamiliar with the source material, it doesn't really get that much of a payoff in Season 1. Yes, Desire remains an aspect of the story, sharing a scene with Despair (Donna Preston) in Season 1, Episode 7 ("The Doll's House") and playing an integral part behind the scenes in the events of Season 1, Episode 10 ("Lost Hearts"), but they remain, for the most part, in the background.

Now, since Gaiman is involved in the writing process for Netflix's adaptation, the live-action series maintains an impressive faithfulness to the source material. But also, since Gaiman is involved, any and all changes are provided with an official stamp of approval from the original creator. And Desire's role might deviate from the tale already told. But, if it doesn't, here's what fans can expect from Desire in Season 2 of "The Sandman."