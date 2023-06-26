Whatever Happened To Stretchlace After Shark Tank?

Entrepreneurs Jamie and David Montz went through a lot to get a "Shark Tank" deal for their specialty shoe accessory, the StretchLace. But even after striking a deal with investor Robert Herjavec, the couple still had to strap in to get their business ready to reach the next level.

It does not seem that the deal with Herjavec ever went through following the show. Despite this, it is clear that they've been expanding successfully. StretchLace has found its way into several major retailers including Target, Walmart, and Amazon. The latter has been an especially popular spot for the business, in large part thanks to the thousands of ratings from customers who have mostly given positive reviews for their products.

As can be expected, their "Shark Tank" appearance helped the StretchLace gain traction and more sales. The business would also receive additional exposure from other places such as BuzzFeed, Scary Mommy, Really Simple, and the Wild Business Growth Podcast. The company remains in business to this day with a continued presence on social media through Instagram and Facebook. While some estimate that the company's net worth is around $1 million, there are no reliable sources on how much StretchLace has managed to bring in annually since appearing on "Shark Tank."

Jamie and David may not have been able to hang on to Herjavec, but they have nevertheless continued to find their own success elsewhere. But even the sharks could tell that with or without their help, the duo would have unlocked potential for greatness.