No Hard Feelings: Are Jennifer Lawrence & Andrew Barth Feldman Friends In Real Life?
In the new raunch-comedy "No Hard Feelings," Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) and Percy's (Andrew Barth Feldman) relationship is a little unorthodox, to say the least. Who among us hasn't met a dear friend by way of their parents pimping them out on Craigslist? Percy's parents Laird (Matthew Broderick) and Allison's (Laura Benanti) efforts are well-meaning, if a little ham-fisted. They just want their teetotaling, overly-cautious son to gain a little life experience before heading off to Princeton. Enter Maddie, a hapless 30-something ready to take the Beckers up on their offer and, as she says in the red band trailer, "Date his brains out."
What ensues is a throwback sex comedy that pits the no-holds-barred Maddie against the naive Percy. It's part "The Odd Couple," part "American Pie." It also engendered a fast friendship between Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman, much to director Gene Stupnitsky's chagrin. The director wanted to keep the pair apart on set to make their scenes together more awkward, but Lawrence and Feldman's chemistry made that impossible. "We were immediately oversharing and telling each other our deepest, darkest secrets," Feldman told W Magazine. They spent much of the shoot trying to not crack each other up.
Lawrence confirmed their chumminess in an interview with Extra TV. "Andrew is one of my dearest, dearest friends now," she gushed. "I mean, we clicked from day one. So that made the experience wonderful."
Feldman was hyper-aware of his new friend's star power
For Andrew Barth Feldman, striking up a friendship with Jennifer Lawrence meant distinguishing the larger-than-life, Oscar-winning actress from the buddy with whom he spent all day telling dirty jokes. "Now I have my friend Jen, and here we are sitting across from each other talking about 'Jennifer Lawrence,'" he explained in an interview with HeyUGuys.
The idea of the famed actress, he continued, "Is sort of a different, dissociated person from the person I filmed this movie with, which is my very dear friend who gave a brilliant performance every day, and who I became so close to just doing scenes."
Still, Feldman couldn't help but ignore the stamp that his friend and co-star has left on pop culture, especially via her pop culture franchises. In one instance, he told HeyUGuys, it hit him during a laser tag sequence from "No Hard Feelings."
"I, as Percy, am shooting it like it's an action sequence, and I'm taking it really seriously," he recalled. "I'm holding this gun, and I'm back-to-back with Jennifer Lawrence. Like, I feel like I'm in 'The Hunger Games' right now, but actually I'm at the laser tag place that I had a birthday party at growing up." If Feldman ever wants to join the franchise himself, now he's at least got a friend who can put in a good word.