No Hard Feelings: Are Jennifer Lawrence & Andrew Barth Feldman Friends In Real Life?

In the new raunch-comedy "No Hard Feelings," Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) and Percy's (Andrew Barth Feldman) relationship is a little unorthodox, to say the least. Who among us hasn't met a dear friend by way of their parents pimping them out on Craigslist? Percy's parents Laird (Matthew Broderick) and Allison's (Laura Benanti) efforts are well-meaning, if a little ham-fisted. They just want their teetotaling, overly-cautious son to gain a little life experience before heading off to Princeton. Enter Maddie, a hapless 30-something ready to take the Beckers up on their offer and, as she says in the red band trailer, "Date his brains out."

What ensues is a throwback sex comedy that pits the no-holds-barred Maddie against the naive Percy. It's part "The Odd Couple," part "American Pie." It also engendered a fast friendship between Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman, much to director Gene Stupnitsky's chagrin. The director wanted to keep the pair apart on set to make their scenes together more awkward, but Lawrence and Feldman's chemistry made that impossible. "We were immediately oversharing and telling each other our deepest, darkest secrets," Feldman told W Magazine. They spent much of the shoot trying to not crack each other up.

Lawrence confirmed their chumminess in an interview with Extra TV. "Andrew is one of my dearest, dearest friends now," she gushed. "I mean, we clicked from day one. So that made the experience wonderful."